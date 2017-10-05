Jacquies Smith: Released by Bucs
Smith was released by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith is finally healthy again after battling an illness, but now he'll have to look for new employment. The Bucs were injury-riddled on their defensive front, with Robert Ayers (knee) and Noah Spence (shoulder) both missing time. Now that both are healthy, though, Smith isn't needed as added depth.
