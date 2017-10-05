Play

Smith was released by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith is finally healthy again after battling an illness, but now he'll have to look for new employment. The Bucs were injury-riddled on their defensive front, with Robert Ayers (knee) and Noah Spence (shoulder) both missing time. Now that both are healthy, though, Smith isn't needed as added depth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories