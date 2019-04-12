Rodgers has yet to sign a contract this offseason, Geoffrey Arnold of The Oregonian reports.

Rodgers isn't expected to stay in Tampa Bay with a new coaching staff taking over, but he might consider following Dirk Koetter back to Atlanta. Whatever the case, it's likely the 29-year-old ends up battling for a roster spot if/when he signs with a new team. Rodgers remained competent as a pass catcher in 16 games for the Bucs last season, bringing in 38 of 45 targets (84.4 percent) for 304 yards without any touchdowns. He owns career marks of just 3.8 yards per carry and 7.4 yards per reception, but his 82.1 percent catch rate (216 of 263 targets) is excellent even for a running back.