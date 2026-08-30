Nixon was waived by the Packers on Sunday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

The running back recorded 13 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown during the preseason, but he still found himself behind Josh Jacobs (groin), MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks on the depth chart, and Green Bay also traded for Kaleb Johnson, a 2025 third-round pick of the Steelers, on Sunday. Nonetheless, due to his strong preseason performance, Nixon is a candidate to return to the Packers as a member of their practice squad if he clears waivers.