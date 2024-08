The Panthers are slated to sign Shirden as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Shirden is on the small side at 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds but was named a first-team All-American in both of his final two seasons at Monmouth, rushing 427 times for 3,200 yards and 23 touchdowns in that span. He didn't do much in the pass game, catching just 25 career passes. Shirden is likely going to need to make an impression on special teams to stick in Carolina.