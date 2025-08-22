Tampa Bay waived Smith (undisclosed) on Friday with an injury designation, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith will be set to revert to season-ending IR if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The nature and severity of the 6-foot-6 former Nevada standout's injury remain undisclosed, but if he does revert to IR the only way Smith will be eligible to play in 2025 is by reaching an injury settlement with the Buccaneers.