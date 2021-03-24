Clowney (knee) visited the Browns on Wednesday, but a deal with the team isn't imminent, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland showed interest in Clowney last offseason as well, but the league's COVID-19 protocols prevented an in-person meeting at that time. Now having met face-to-face, the Browns could feel more comfortable discussing an actual deal with Clowney. Clowney is expected to receive medical clearance in April, which could further facilitate contract talks. A one-year, prove-it deal could be in the cards for the 28-year-old edge rusher, as he's coming off an injury-plagued season with the Titans, in which he was fairly inefficient even in the eight games he was able to take the field.