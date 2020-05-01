Play

GM John Schneider suggested the Seahawks could still re-sign Clowney (core muscle), Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old pass rusher is easily the biggest prize remaining on the free-agent market, presumably disappointed with the offers he's received so far. Clowney might consider a one-year deal to rehabilitate his value, coming off an injury-affected 2019 campaign with only 31 tackles and three sacks. On the other hand, he piled up 13 QB hits, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six in 13 regular-season games, earning PFF's No. 9 grade (87.3) among 66 edge rushers with 500 or more snaps. Clowney then added 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in two playoff games, despite playing through a core muscle injury that required surgery in late January. His recovery from the procedure may be playing a role in his inability to land his desired contract.

