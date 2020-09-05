According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Clowney has yet to make a decision on his next destination.

A host of teams have been in the running for Clowney's services, including the Saints, Jaguars, Ravens, Titans and his previous team, the Seahawks. On Saturday evening, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Clowney was expected to join Tennessee, but he continues to mull his options. Wherever he lands, Clowney will provide a pass-rushing presence.