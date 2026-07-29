Jadeveon Clowney: Visits with Cleveland

The Browns hosted Clowney on a visit Wednesday, Jacob Roach of brownswire.com reports.

After signing a late deal with the Cowboys in 2025, Clowney participated in 13 regular-season games. The defensive end is now looking for a new home and seems to be considering a reunion with the Browns. Clowney played the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the team, racking up 65 tackles (38 solo), including 27.0 sacks, adding five passes defensed and three forced fumbles over 26 regular-season games. A return to the Browns could help the defense attempt to replace reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett's production in the aggregate.