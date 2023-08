Haselwood was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Haselwood joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May. He was competing for the opportunity to play a depth receiver role on the team's 53-man roster, as well as contribute on special teams. The Arkansas product ultimately came up short, and it now remains to be seen if he will get the chance to join Philly's practice squad.