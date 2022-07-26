Graham (knee) had a tryout with the Eagles on Monday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Graham spent the 2021 season on IR after suffering the knee injury last August. He did however play all 16 games for the Falcons in each of his two previous seasons, compiling 12 catches on 15 targets for 174 yards and a touchdown.
