Phillips (illness) was recently unable to undergo medical evaluations in Indianapolis due to a positive test for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Phillips is fresh off an outstanding showing at Miami's Pro Day in late March, highlighted by a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at 266 pounds and a 127-inch broad jump, but he still has to undergo medical evaluations prior to the start of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's expected to have plenty of time to undergo a physical before April 29's start date, but any further complications or setbacks could impact Phillips' chances of earning a first-round selection.