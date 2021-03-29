Phillips turned in a strong performance at Miami's Pro Day, highlighted by a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at 266 pounds and a 127-inch broad jump, per Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy.

Miami has multiple defensive linemen that will be drafted next month, but Phillips might be separating himself from the rest of the pack after his eye-popping workout Monday. His testing was elite across the board and helps solidify his strong junior year production at Miami, when he racked up 8.0 sacks and three pass defenses. In a weak class in terms of edge rushers, Phillips may have just vaulted himself into the Top 15 discussion and certainly will be a consideration for pass rush-needy teams.