Jaelen Strong: Fully recovered from ACL injury
Strong tweeted Wednesday that he has fully recovered from the ACL injury he sustained in December of 2017.
Strong was playing for Jacksonville when he tore his ACL, and since has become a free agent. The Arizona State product will likely need to prove that he's fully recovered and can still play, but being fully recovered is a huge step for the player whose size (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) and speed (4.44 40) helped him get drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft. In Strong's NFL career, he has caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns over 19 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12