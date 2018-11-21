Strong tweeted Wednesday that he has fully recovered from the ACL injury he sustained in December of 2017.

Strong was playing for Jacksonville when he tore his ACL, and since has become a free agent. The Arizona State product will likely need to prove that he's fully recovered and can still play, but being fully recovered is a huge step for the player whose size (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) and speed (4.44 40) helped him get drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft. In Strong's NFL career, he has caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns over 19 games.