Jaelen Strong: Let go by Jacksonville
The Jaguars have released Strong (knee), Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Strong tore his ACL in his Jaguars debut last December, so he'll need to re-prove his health before he can make a run for a role with his next team. The 2015 third-rounder, has been limited to 31 catches for 330 yards and four TDs in 19 NFL games, but Strong entered the league with a nice size (6-foot-2, 217) and speed (4.44 40) combo, which hints at some untapped potential.
