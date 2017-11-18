Strong was cut by the Jaguars on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Strong was released by the team in order to create room for a few returning players. The 23-year-old failed to record a reception during his time with the team, and will now either revert to the Jaguars' practice squad or look for opportunities elsewhere.

