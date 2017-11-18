Jaelen Strong: Let go by Jaguars
Strong was cut by the Jaguars on Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Strong was released by the team in order to create room for a few returning players. The 23-year-old failed to record a reception during his time with the team, and will now either revert to the Jaguars' practice squad or look for opportunities elsewhere.
More News
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...