Jaelen Strong: Remains in Jacksonville
Strong signed to the Jaguars' practice squad on Monday.
Strong was cut loose over the weekend as the Jaguars added a few players to the active roster. The 23-year-old did not record a reception during his time with the team, and multiple injuries to Jaguar receivers would likely need to occur for him to see a significant role, even if he were to rejoin the 53-man roster.
