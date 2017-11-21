Strong signed to the Jaguars' practice squad on Monday.

Strong was cut loose over the weekend as the Jaguars added a few players to the active roster. The 23-year-old did not record a reception during his time with the team, and multiple injuries to Jaguar receivers would likely need to occur for him to see a significant role, even if he were to rejoin the 53-man roster.

