site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaelon-acklin-turns-attention-to-cfl | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaelon Acklin: Turns attention to CFL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Acklin (undisclosed) has signed with the Tiger Cats in the CFL.
Acklin was reportedly impressing at Hamilton's training camp prior to the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season. He had a brief stint with the Ravens during the 2018 offseason.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read