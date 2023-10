Darden reverted to the Browns' practice squad Monday.

Darden operated as the team's primary return-specialist in Sunday's 19-17 upset win over the 49ers, compiling 42 return-yards on two kick returns and 39 yards on four punts. If Cedric Tillman (hip) is unable to go again in Week 7 versus the Colts, Darden could be elevated to the team's active roster again.