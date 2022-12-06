Darden was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Darden has played in all 12 games for the Bucs this season, mainly handling return duties. while seeing limited snaps on offense. It's currently unclear if he'll be brought pack to the team's practice squad if he is able to clear waivers. Rachaad White and Scotty Miller will be candidates to replace Darden as return men.