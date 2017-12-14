Bouye posted two solo tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions Sunday against the Seahawks.

Bouye now has an interception in five separate games this season. The Week 15 matchup with Houston is tough to project, though, since expected starting QB T.J. Yates has a small sample size to study with no starts in the last two seasons.

