Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Clutch interception Sunday
Bouye recorded four tackles (three solo), an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's overtime win over the Chargers.
With only five minutes left in overtime, Bouye ripped away a Philip Rivers' bomb intended for Travis Benjamin, which eventually lead to Josh Lambo's game-winning field goal. Bouye has made several big plays this season and is quickly becoming one of the top talents on a bright, young Jacksonville defense.
