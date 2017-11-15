Bouye recorded four tackles (three solo), an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's overtime win over the Chargers.

With only five minutes left in overtime, Bouye ripped away a Philip Rivers' bomb intended for Travis Benjamin, which eventually lead to Josh Lambo's game-winning field goal. Bouye has made several big plays this season and is quickly becoming one of the top talents on a bright, young Jacksonville defense.

