Bouye is questionable for Sunday's game versus Indianapolis with a wrist injury.

Bouye was able to work as a limited practice participant throughout the week, which should give him a solid chance of suiting up Sunday. The veteran cornerback has career-high 65 tackles (50 solo) and one interception through 14 games.

