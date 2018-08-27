Bouye (illness) is in line to practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Luckily for the Jaguars, Bouye's sickness wasn't serious and he'll be able to return to action. Bouye will start opposite Jalen Ramsey again in 2018, coming off a season where the duo propelled Jacksonville to be the league's top defense in terms of passing yards allowed per game (143.7).