Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Headed to Denver
The Jaguars have agreed to trade Bouye to the Broncos for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The report relays that the trade can't be completed until the new league year begins on March 18. Schefter also notes that the cornerback, who has two years left on the deal he signed with Jacksonville two years ago, gives the Broncos a player they feel is a good fit for their system, as well as providing a suitable replacement for free-agent-to-be Chris Harris, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.
