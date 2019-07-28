Bouye was unable to practice Sunday due to hamstring soreness, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Bouye was limited in practice Saturday, and was downgraded to absent from practice Sunday. The team did indicate that it's likely a precautionary measure for the veteran, as it's just diagnosed as "soreness" at this stage. The 27-year-old shouldn't be sidelined for too long, but expect that team to keep close tabs on him heading into the preseason.