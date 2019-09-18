Play

Bouye (hip) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Bouye missed the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Texans due to a hip injury. His limited participation indicates he could be nearing a return for Thursday's quick turnaround game against the Titans. More clarity regarding his status should come once the team puts out their final injury report. Tre Herndon and D.J. Hayden would again be in line for bigger roles should he ultimately sit.

