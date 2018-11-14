Bouye (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Bouye continues to progress in his recovery from a lingering calf injury which has kept him sidelined since Week 7. If the starting cornerback is unable to return to full health and suit up against the Steelers on Sunday, expect Tyler Patmon and D.J. Hayden to each see an uptick in defensive snaps.

