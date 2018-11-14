Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Limited in practice Wednesday
Bouye (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Bouye continues to progress in his recovery from a lingering calf injury which has kept him sidelined since Week 7. If the starting cornerback is unable to return to full health and suit up against the Steelers on Sunday, expect Tyler Patmon and D.J. Hayden to each see an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Things have been going well for Mitchell Trubisky in his second season, but that could come...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11