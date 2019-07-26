Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Nursing sore hamstring
Bouye (hamstring) was limited at Friday's training camp practice due to hamstring soreness, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Bouye entered the offseason dealing with a toe injury but is now taking it easy at training camp with the hamstring issue. The Jaguars indicated it's a precautionary measure for the 27-year-old, so he may not be sidelined for long.
