Bouye will play in Thursday's contest against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Bouye missed Jacksonville's Week 2 matchup with the Texans due to a hip injury, but it seems to be a non-issue Thursday. He'll resume his role as starting corner opposite Jalen Ramsey against the Titans.

