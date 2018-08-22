Bouye (illness) sat out of Tuesday's practice, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

It's unclear how serious Bouye's sickness is, but the Jags can ill afford to lose him long-term as Jalen Ramsey is already set to miss the first game with a suspension. Bouye is a monster in the secondary with 18 pass breakups and six interceptions in 16 games for the Jags last season. Expect updates throughout the week as Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons approaches.

