Bouye (hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Titans, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Bouye's official status likely won't be revealed until the inactives are revealed at 6:50 PM EDT. In Week 1, Bouye played every snap against the Chiefs, and he'll likely be counted on for the same role if he suits up. The veteran corner registered 54 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception as the team's No. 2 corner last year.