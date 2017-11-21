Bouye had two tackles (both solo) and his fourth interception of the season in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Bouye continued his strong season Sunday' against the Browns and has interceptions in back-to-back games. The Jaguars face the Cardinals in Week 12, so Bouye will trying to continue the streak against Drew Stanton or Blaine Gabbert.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories