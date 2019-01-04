Bouye (toe) had 54 tackles (46 solo) and one interception in 13 games this season.

Bouye missed the season finale with the toe issue and was sidelined for a few weeks earlier in the year with a calf injury. The 27-year-old had only eight passes defensed in 2018 after recording at least 16 in each of the previous two seasons. Bouye will carry a $15.5 million cap hit in 2019 but seems likely to return to Jacksonville given his level of play, despite the small dip in production this year.

