Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Records one interception
Bouye (toe) had 54 tackles (46 solo) and one interception in 13 games this season.
Bouye missed the season finale with the toe issue and was sidelined for a few weeks earlier in the year with a calf injury. The 27-year-old had only eight passes defensed in 2018 after recording at least 16 in each of the previous two seasons. Bouye will carry a $15.5 million cap hit in 2019 but seems likely to return to Jacksonville given his level of play, despite the small dip in production this year.
