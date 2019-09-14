Bouye (hip) will not play Sunday against the Texans, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' Public Relations reports.

Head coach Doug Marrone tipped his hand Friday, essentially ruling the veteran cornerback out without an official designation. With Saturday's news, expect Tre Herndon to fill in, making his first official start against a dangerous Texans' passing attack.

