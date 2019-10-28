Bouye had six tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Bouye didn't record a statistic during the first two quarters, but he found himself heavily around the ball in the second half. The 28-year-old will continue to work as the Jaguars' top cornerback after the departure of Jalen Ramsey, and has 33 tackles (25 solo), four passes defensed and one interception in seven games.