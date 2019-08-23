Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Sees first preseason snaps
Bouye (hamstring) started Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
Bouye sat out the first two preseason contests while nursing a hamstring injury, but he played 15 defensive snaps Thursday. The 28-year-old figures to see limited reps -- if he plays at all -- in the final preseason game next Thursday versus the Falcons.
