Bouye (toe) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Bouye ended the regular season on the sideline with a toe injury, and it appears as though it may be lingering into the start of the team's mandatory minicamp this week. Bouye is coming off a bit of a down year in 2018 where he recorded just one interception and had only eight passes defensed.

