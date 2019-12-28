Bouye (wrist) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bouye has played in 14 games this year and missed just one snap, recording 65 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception. His play in coverage has been down this year, allowing 9.1 yards per target and a 65.2 completion percentage. The struggled may be due to going against top competition in Jalen Ramsey's stead. Tre Herndon, D.J. Hayden and Parry Nickerson are will start against the Colts.