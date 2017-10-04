Play

Bouye recorded an interception for the second straight week in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Bouye had two solo tackles to go along with his interception. The pick came on Josh McCown late in the fourth quarter, which ultimately led to a game-tying field goal that sent the contest into overtime. The 26-year-old will look to keep his interception streak alive Sunday against Big Ben and the Steelers.

