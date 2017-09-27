Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Snags interception Sunday
Bouye made an interception and broke up a pass in Sunday's blowout win over the Ravens.
Bouye made his interception while the game was still relevant in the first quarter. It's troubling, though, that after he recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) through the first two games, he didn't record one against Baltimore. Although this likely was a fluke, if this inconsistency keeps up, his IDP value will become insignificant.
