Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Status uncertain for Week 10
Bouye (calf) indicated Wednesday he wasn't going to play Sunday against the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Bouye apparently forgot to talk about it with his coach, as Doug Marrone and said, "I guess I'll have to talk to him about that. That's not what the trainer told me." The 27-year-old did not practice Wednesday as he continues to nurse the calf injury that forced him to sit out the Week 8 loss against the Eagles. Bouye's injury situation should receive some additional clarity as the practice week unfolds.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz have exceeded Jamey Eisenberg's expectations so far in 2018,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Last week proved it - Josh Gordon is back. He's integrated into the Patriots' offense, and...