Bouye (calf) indicated Wednesday he wasn't going to play Sunday against the Colts, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Bouye apparently forgot to talk about it with his coach, as Doug Marrone and said, "I guess I'll have to talk to him about that. That's not what the trainer told me." The 27-year-old did not practice Wednesday as he continues to nurse the calf injury that forced him to sit out the Week 8 loss against the Eagles. Bouye's injury situation should receive some additional clarity as the practice week unfolds.