Bouye was a non-participant at Tuesday practice as he continues to deal with hamstring soreness, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Bouye continues to deal with a lingering injury, and could potentially miss the entire week per DiRocco. The team will likely keep close tabs on the 27-year-old, and the hope is that the injury doesn't turn into a larger issue. As long as Bouye is sidelined, Quenton Meeks could see an increase in reps at practice.