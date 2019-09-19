Play

Bouye (hip) has a good chance of suiting up Thursday versus the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bouye is officially listed as questionable for Week 3, but he appears to have made good progress in his recovery from a hip issue. If Bouye is indeed able to go, he'll draw the start at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey and work to contain Tennessee's aerial attack.

