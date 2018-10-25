Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Week 8 status uncertain
Bouye suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice and is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Eagles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Bouye additionally did not practice Thursday. The Jaguar's could simply be taking a cautious approach to the starting cornerback's health in preparation for Sunday's must-win game against Philadelphia, but Bouye's gametime availability appears to be in legitimate doubt. Expect an update on the 27-year-old's health as the week continues.
More News
-
Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Expected back to work Monday•
-
Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Out with sickness•
-
Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Beast in coverage Sunday•
-
Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Records fourth interception of season•
-
Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Clutch interception Sunday•
-
Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Snags another pick in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...