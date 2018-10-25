Bouye suffered an injury during Wednesday's practice and is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Eagles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bouye additionally did not practice Thursday. The Jaguar's could simply be taking a cautious approach to the starting cornerback's health in preparation for Sunday's must-win game against Philadelphia, but Bouye's gametime availability appears to be in legitimate doubt. Expect an update on the 27-year-old's health as the week continues.