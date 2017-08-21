Play

Bouye has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars haven't given much information regarding Bouye's projected absence so it's reasonable to assume that he's being given the game off for resting purposes. Bouye, by all accounts, is expected to be a key piece of the Jacksonville secondary as he enters his first season with the team.

