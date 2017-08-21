Bouye has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers for an undisclosed reason, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars haven't provided much information regarding Bouye's absence, so it's reasonable to assume that he's being given the game off for rest purposes. By all accounts, Bouye is expected to be a key piece of the Jacksonville secondary after signing a five-year, $67.5 million contract in the offseason.