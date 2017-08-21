Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Won't play Thursday
Bouye has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers for an undisclosed reason, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The Jaguars haven't provided much information regarding Bouye's absence, so it's reasonable to assume that he's being given the game off for rest purposes. By all accounts, Bouye is expected to be a key piece of the Jacksonville secondary after signing a five-year, $67.5 million contract in the offseason.
More News
-
Jaguars' A.J. Bouye: Signs five-year deal with Jaguars•
-
Texans' A.J. Bouye: Unlikely to receive Texans' franchise tag•
-
Texans' A.J. Bouye: Picks off Brady in Saturday's playoff loss•
-
Texans' A.J. Bouye: Will be ready for Saturday•
-
Texans' A.J. Bouye: Injures groin Sunday•
-
Texans' A.J. Bouye: Removed from injury report•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...