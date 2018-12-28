Bouye (toe) was ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Texans, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Bouye was unable to practice this week due to the toe issue, so this hardly comes as a surprise. Tyler Patmon and D.J. Hayden (groin) -- who is listed as questionable -- should see increased workloads opposite starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

