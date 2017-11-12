Jaguars' A.J. Cann: Active for Week 10
Cann (triceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Cann sat out last week's game against Cincinnati and was limited in practice this week. Now that he's active, he'll be expected to return to his normal role as a starting guard for the team.
More News
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...